$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Geron reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 70,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Geron by 215.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 262,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,312. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $402.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.11.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

