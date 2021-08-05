7,218 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.78. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

