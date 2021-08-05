$71.35 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce $71.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.69 million and the highest is $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $306.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $408.63 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $436.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and sold 76,899 shares worth $764,839. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,391,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

