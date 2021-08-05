$655.99 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report sales of $655.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $661.08 million. Five Below reported sales of $426.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.20.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

