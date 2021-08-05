6,345 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -359.61 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

