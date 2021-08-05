6,025 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.