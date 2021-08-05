6,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,362,000.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.02. 2,794,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,795. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.59. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $163.57 and a 52 week high of $271.79.

