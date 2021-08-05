$59.20 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce sales of $59.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.90 million and the highest is $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $243.10 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 32.13%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $757.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.