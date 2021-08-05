$585.60 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $585.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $598.51 million. Harsco reported sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 207,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,838. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.33 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

