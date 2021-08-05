$57.88 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce $57.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $114.50 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $66.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $273.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $413.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $610.18 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $985.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $414,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,630 shares of company stock worth $5,284,724 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,978. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of -1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

