53,853 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 927,537 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 709,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 182,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

