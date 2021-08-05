$5.99 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $5.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.57 billion to $25.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.59 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC remained flat at $$36.94 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,558,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

