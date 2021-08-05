3,468 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $103.35. 133,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,611. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

