$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

