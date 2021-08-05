$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.38 billion. Fluor reported sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fluor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Fluor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

