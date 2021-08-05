2,520 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,219,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,928,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

LAD traded up $11.45 on Thursday, hitting $369.45. 10,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

