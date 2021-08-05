$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.96 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in FOX by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FOX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 422,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,054. FOX has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

