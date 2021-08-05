$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.77. 20,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $108.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $2,577,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

