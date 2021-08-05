1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 11,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,305,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

