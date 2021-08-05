18,306 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

