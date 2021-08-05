156,000 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.18% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 774.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,409,073 shares of company stock worth $86,078,008. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,478. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

