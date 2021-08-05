1,540 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.10. 108,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,949. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $437.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

