$154.22 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report sales of $154.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.83 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $634.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIG. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

EIG stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Employers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,827,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Employers by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.