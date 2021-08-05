13,159 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

SWIR opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

