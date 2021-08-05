1,268 Shares in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.