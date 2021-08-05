1,170 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.62. 20,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,280. The company has a market capitalization of $199.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.48 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

