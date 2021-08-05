11,667 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 83,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

