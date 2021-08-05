$115.61 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $115.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $538.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $554.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $542.98 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 112,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,670. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

