$103.57 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $103.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.54 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $437.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.42 million to $445.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $435.91 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $450.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Golar LNG by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

