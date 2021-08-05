$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.86. CAI International posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAI International.

CAI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in CAI International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CAI International during the second quarter worth about $49,906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CAI International by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAI International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. 465,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $962.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

