$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.17. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

