$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

