$1.12 EPS Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.31. 71,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.95. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

