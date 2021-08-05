$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.82. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,005 shares of company stock worth $3,146,953 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.65. 429,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,564. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64. Woodward has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

