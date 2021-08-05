$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.32. 1,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

