$0.73 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.80. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NEE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 345,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,179. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,033,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,040,000 after buying an additional 163,108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,956,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 142,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

