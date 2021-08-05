-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,520. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.