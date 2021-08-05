$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logan Ridge Finance.

Shares of LRFC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

