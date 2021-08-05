$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Retail Properties of America also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

NYSE RPAI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

