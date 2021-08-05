$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,467 shares of company stock worth $2,323,537. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 128.1% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 140,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,800. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

