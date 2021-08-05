-$0.14 EPS Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Anaplan stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.73.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $86,228,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 87.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $45,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

