$0.04 EPS Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Vonage also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vonage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 641.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 65,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

