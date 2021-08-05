-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,001. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

