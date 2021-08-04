ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. 22,776,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,370. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

