Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Down 3.4%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $364.10 and last traded at $365.09. Approximately 25,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,084,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,588 shares of company stock worth $88,383,897. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

