Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $204.82. The stock had a trading volume of 106,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,004. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.