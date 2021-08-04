Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Sell

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 23,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.57. Tronox has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tronox news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

