Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE WPM opened at $46.30 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

