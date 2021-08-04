Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

