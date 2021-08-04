Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,822. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.