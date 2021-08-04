Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,822. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.